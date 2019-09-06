Week One injury report roundup

Getty Images

The NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Packers and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Falcons at Vikings

The Falcons ruled out T Matt Gono (back), but are otherwise healthy.

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs (hamstring) is questionable after limited practices the last two days. Tight end Tyler Conklin (ribs) is also questionable and CB Mike Hughes (knee) is out.

Rams at Panthers

The Rams have no players listed on their Week One injury report.

DE Bruce Irvin (hamstring) and T Greg Little (concussion) won’t play for the Panthers.

Titans at Browns

Titans LB Reggie Gilbert (knee) won’t play this weekend. G Kevin Pamphile (knee) is listed as questionable.

The Browns listed LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) as questionable.

Chiefs at Jaguars

S Jordan Lucas (back) and DT Xavier Williams (illness) are questionable for the Chiefs.

Jaguars T Cam Robinson (knees) isn’t expected to play after getting hurt in practice this week. T Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring) and TE Josh Oliver (hamstring) have been ruled out and DT Marcel Dareus (elbow) is considered questionable.

Ravens at Dolphins

WR Marquise Brown (foot) is listed as questionable, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he’s playing. CB Brandon Carr (hip), CB Cyrus Jones (finger) and RB Patrick Ricard (foot) are also listed as questionable.

The Dolphins listed CB Johnson Bademosi (hip), DE Charles Harris (wrist), DE Trent Harris (foot), G Danny Isidora (hamstring), CB Bobby McCain (shoulder) and WR Albert Wilson (hip, calf) as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Bills at Jets

Bills WR Andre Roberts (quad) is out for a game against his former team. TE Tyler Kroft (foot) is also expected to miss the game after drawing a doubtful tag.

The Jets listed WR Robby Anderson (calf), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring) and CB Trumaine Johnson (hamstring) as questionable, but head coach Adam Gase indicated Anderson and Johnson will play this weekend.

Washington at Eagles

Washington TE Jordan Reed (concussion) hasn’t been cleared through the concussion protocol and drew a questionable tag. QB Colt McCoy (fibula) and CB Fabian Moreau (ankle) won’t play and two others — DE Caleb Brantley (foot), LB Cassanova McKinzy (concussion) — are also listed as questionable.

The Eagles ruled out three — LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), T Jordan Mailata (back), QB Nate Sudfeld (left wrist) — and the other 50 players on the roster are set to play.

Colts at Chargers

The Colts ruled out DE Jabaal Sheard (knee) and RB Jonathan Williams (rib). DE Kemoko Turay (neck) and RB Jordan Wilkins (ankle) are listed as questionable.

CB Trevor Williams (quadricep) is the only Chargers player ruled out, but LB Jatavis Brown (ankle), WR Geremy Davis (hamstring) and S Roderic Teamer (hamstring) are expected to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. K Michael Badgley (right groin), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) and LB Drue Tranquill (back) make up L.A.’s questionable contingent.

Bengals at Seahawks

T Cordy Glenn (concussion), WR A.J. Green (ankle) and RB Trayveon Williams (foot) are all out for the Bengals. WR Auden Tate (knee) is listed as doubtful.

DE L.J. Collier (ankle) will have to wait to make his debut as the Seahawks have ruled him out. C Joey Hunt (ankle) and WR David Moore (shoulder) will also miss the game while G Mike Iupati (foot) is listed as questionable.

UPDATE 5:53 p.m. ET: The Seahawks added DE Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) to their final report. He’s listed as questionable.

Lions at Cardinals

All four players on the Lions injury report — LB Jarrad Davis (ankle), DE Da'shawn Hand (elbow), CB Rashaan Melvin (knee), C Frank Ragnow (ankle) — are listed as questionable.

The Cardinals ruled out G Lamont Gaillard (knee) and T Marcus Gilbert (knee). LB Haason Reddick (knee) and LB Ezekiel Turner (hand) drew questionable tags for the opener.

Giants at Cowboys

The Giants ruled out TE Garrett Dickerson (quadricep) and WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) for the opener.

LB Luke Gifford (ankle), S Darian Thompson (ankle) and S Donovan Wilson (ankle) will not play for the Cowboys.

49ers at Buccaneers

Signs point to 49ers DE Nick Bosa (ankle) playing on Sunday, but the team listed him as questionable. WR Jalen Hurd (back), WR Trent Taylor (foot) and CB Jimmie Ward (hand) have been ruled out. C Weston Richburg (knee), CB Jason Verrett (ankle) and CB K'Waun Williams (knee) are listed as questionable.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (illness) missed practice Friday and is listed as questionable. S Justin Evans (Achilles) and QB Blaine Gabbert (left shoulder) have been ruled out.

Steelers at Patriots

S Sean Davis (ankle) is the only player on the Steelers injury report and he’s considered doubtful to play.

TE Matt LaCosse (ankle), S Obi Melifonwu (ankle) and WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) are listed as questionable for the Patriots.