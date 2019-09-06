When will the next Antonio Brown eruption happen?

Getty Images

Somehow, agent Drew Rosenhaus brokered a compromise between the Raiders and receiver Antonio Brown that resulted in the Raiders not following through on their plan to suspend Brown. But it still seems like a matter of time before Brown creates another issue in Oakland.

The fact that Brown is downplaying whatever it is that he did that resulted in the Raiders sending him home for a day and that prompted a reportedly emotional apology to the team suggests that he still doesn’t get it, and that he quite possibly will do something else that will get him in hot water with the team, again. Given his various missteps in Pittsburgh (most of which apparently were ignored by the Steelers) to a rollercoaster with the Raiders that has had plenty of twists and turns and ups and downs before he ever even has played in a game, the pressure inherent to regular-season game action will serve only to amplify his reactions to stress and/or to efforts by the team to make him accountable.

What happens when he doesn’t get the ball thrown his way as often as he’d like? What happens when he realizes that Derek Carr isn’t Ben Roethlisberger? What happens when the losses begin to pile up?

Unless the Raiders win and win and win right out of the gates, things will get worse, not better. And the next eruption then becomes a matter of when, not if.

Even if Brown’s groveling to get back in the Raiders’ good graces included agreeing to void the guarantees applicable to his contract, his presence on the Week One roster means that the Termination Pay provision of the CBA applies, if he’s eventually released. Thus, his $14.625 million base salary is, as a practical matter, guaranteed.

Of course, if he’s suspended without pay, the Raiders would avoid $860,000 per game. By keeping him around, however, the Raiders have sacrificed the simple and easy path to dumping Brown now and owing him nothing.

Based on how things have unfolded to date, there likely will be nothing simple or easy about the ongoing relationship between player and team. At this point, it would be a shock if 16 games are played with no further issues or incidents involving Brown — especially since anything and everything that happens surely will end up being discovered by the media, which has every reason to be paying careful attention to every single development.