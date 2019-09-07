Antonio Brown agrees to terms with Patriots

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for Antonio Brown to find a new home.

Brown was released by the Raiders on Saturday morning and agent Drew Rosenhaus said he’d go to work on finding his client a new place to play. Rosenhaus told PFT on Saturday afternoon that Brown has agreed to terms with the Patriots.

It’s a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with a $9 million signing bonus.

Brown cannot play against his former team on Sunday night as the Patriots’ roster is locked for the matchup with the Steelers. The signing becomes official on Monday and Brown’s already given a sneak peek at how he’ll look in his new uniform.

Many wondered if the move would be coming as the Patriots have taken chances on players who have fallen out of favor with other teams in the past. Some of those moves — Corey Dillon, Randy Moss — have worked out while others — Chad Johnson, Albert Haynesworth — have not been as successful.

Watching to see how this one works out after Brown forced his way out of Oakland without playing a snap for the team will be one of the biggest storylines of the 2019 season. If it does work out and Brown plays to his old form, the Patriots offense is going to be a tough one to stop this year.