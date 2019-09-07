Antonio Brown can’t play Sunday, could play Monday

Getty Images

The timing of the Raiders’ decision to release receiver Antonio Brown takes him out of play for all but three of the teams still to play in Week One.

Brown’s release doesn’t become official until 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. So he can’t be signed by another team before then. However, rosters for all Sunday games essentially become locked as of 4:00 p.m. ET, because the league does not allow Sunday transactions. In other words, no one can sign Brown before Monday.

This means that, for example, we won’t see Antonio Brown wearing a Patriots uniform against the Steelers on Sunday night.

That said, we could still see Brown on Monday night. The Saints, Texans, or Broncos could, in theory, sign him and deploy him in the Monday night doubleheader.

This doesn’t mean any of those teams are interested. It means that Brown’s only chance of playing in Week One comes on Monday night.