Antonio Brown: “No guaranteed no way”

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 7, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT
Why did Antonio Brown go from apologizing to asking the Raiders to release him? Because he felt that the team slandered him, and took away his financial incentive to do his job.

That seems to be what Brown is saying, anyway, with a text to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Told me do not come in Thursday. Bad my name. Then come work, give two papers after the press conference. No guaranteed no way,” Brown wrote in the text.

In other words, Brown is saying that when he went before the team and apologized this week, he believed he had done enough to smooth everything over. But after that, the Raiders put out word that they were fining him for his confrontation with General Manager Mike Mayock, and voiding his guarantees. At that point, Brown no longer wished to play for the Raiders.

He got his wish and is now done in Oakland. We’ll see if any other team is willing to put up with Brown’s antics. Certainly not for anything close to what he would have been paid by the Raiders.

  14. There is something incredibly wrong with our society and with the NFL if he signs with a contender for guaranteed money.

  15. they were paying him 7 times his weight in gold.. so remember.. so when somebody says xxxxxx is worth its weight in gold.. sometimes they arnt worth 7x that..

  16. Dude enough already go get help. You look bad man. Where are the people in his life who are supposed too give him guidance. He needs too check himself cuz when he becomes irrelevant he is going too be a very lonely man

  17. Wouldn’t it be something if the Steelers win the super bowl? I mean, Big Ben won two super bowls before Brown arrived, but wasn’t able to win one with him. Now he’s gone and the Steelers don’t have that distraction anymore. The Raiders got a small taste of what the Steelers had been through and cut that cord right away. Gruden is also trying to win another super bowl ring and realized you can’t have a clown show every day and expect to win.

  19. are you sure that’s what he was trying to say? Because to be honest with you that strange gobbledygook of nonsensical words could mean just about anything. Are we sure he didn’t have a stroke?

  20. What an idiot. It was guaranteed until he broke the terms of his contract.

    They can’t just unguarantee stuff willy nilly. A player has to be in breach of contract.

    He was. Not as a one off thing either, but multiple breaches.

    Then he tries to shift the blame from himself, where it entirely resets, onto the Raiders.

    Then use that shift as a rationale for why he can’t play for them.

    There is a good chance no one signs him, and if someone does, it will be after week 1 and with low to no guarantees.

    So he is in the boat where he will make less on another team then he would if he played week-to-week on the Raiders contract. He cut off his nose to spite his face.

    His behavior has been so toxic, no one will want to risk a big hole from guaranteed money on their cap. He can’t even guarantee any team he won’t go 12 hours without backtracking and acting up.

    He also should lose any grievance against the Raiders because not only did he breach his contracts, he did so many times over, and announced it publicly. Nothing to find when it’s all been made public by himself.

    Also, his public account of wanting to be released doesn’t help matters.

    He self-destructed himself and no one is going to bail him out. It is 100 percent his fault, and while he’s a ‘human being’, that doesn’t entitle him to behave like a lunatic and follow his own rules which are subjected to be changed whenever he sees fit and then blame everyone else.

  22. His agent received the letter on the fines well before Brown apologized.

    It’s the first time anyone has ever told him no and follow through with consequences. It was all in the CBA and it was all in the contract

  23. I am on AB’s side on this now that I know they “Bad my name.” I mean, I would never put up with that. I draw the line there.

    Man, that text cracked me up.

