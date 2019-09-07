Antonio Brown: “No guaranteed no way”

Getty Images

Why did Antonio Brown go from apologizing to asking the Raiders to release him? Because he felt that the team slandered him, and took away his financial incentive to do his job.

That seems to be what Brown is saying, anyway, with a text to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Told me do not come in Thursday. Bad my name. Then come work, give two papers after the press conference. No guaranteed no way,” Brown wrote in the text.

In other words, Brown is saying that when he went before the team and apologized this week, he believed he had done enough to smooth everything over. But after that, the Raiders put out word that they were fining him for his confrontation with General Manager Mike Mayock, and voiding his guarantees. At that point, Brown no longer wished to play for the Raiders.

He got his wish and is now done in Oakland. We’ll see if any other team is willing to put up with Brown’s antics. Certainly not for anything close to what he would have been paid by the Raiders.