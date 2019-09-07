Antonio Brown posts video celebrating release from Raiders

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 7, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT
Antonio Brown was thrilled to be released by the Raiders.

At least, that’s how he acted in a video he posted to YouTube shortly after the release became official.

In the video, Brown is shown looking at his phone, seeing the news that the Raiders have released him, and then yelling, “Free!” Brown then runs outside screaming and celebrating, repeating, “Let’s go!” and “Free!”

Brown then called his grandmother and said, “They freed me, Grandma!”

It’s unclear whether Brown knew at the time that he’d have interest from the Patriots, but just hours later he agreed to terms with New England, where he’s likely to make his debut in Week Two.

  1. To AB – PLEASE, PLEASE, you be you in New England! Don’t change who you are for anyone, ever, especially some old coach! If he doesn’t want to let you be who you are, you just let him know what you’re all about, the way you let people know what you’re all about. JUST BE YOU BABY! (and I do mean baby…)

  4. Brown is shown looking at his phone, seeing the news that the Raiders have released him, and then yelling, “Free!”

    What a coincidence. I’m sure the Raiders (coaches and players) felt the same way.

  9. footballpat….make all the excuses you want, he’s been a cancer. He may still get suspended. I hope he does. Your team signed murderers, so give it a rest

  11. I was cheering for this guy to turn things around with the Raiders. Threatening the GM, and then being enraged that he was treated like one of his teammates and held accountable for it, makes think the guy is a self-entitled a-hole.

    If Belichick hadn’t signed him, I’m sure his friend the (alleged) coach of the Detroit Lions would have. Based on Randy Moss flaming out in New England, Brown might not last the season. It kinda depends on how much nonsense Belichick will tolerate if he believes Brown will help them win the Super Bowl.

    The big question is whether New England contacted him before he was released by the Raiders.

  12. In BB I trust but this one shocks me.

    We’ll see if the “everyone gets a clean slate and it’s all about football here or your gone” principle works on a man child.

  13. footballpat says:
    September 7, 2019 at 6:02 pm
    To all you haters. At least he’s not a
    wife beater and a child abuser like the guys your team signs.

    —————

    But only a select few franchises have had actual murderers on their roster. Well played.

  14. The funny thing is that we hear how wonderful run the Patriots organization is let’s just keep in mind that the only reason they cut Hernandez is because he was being led in handcuffs. This latest stint just proves that NFL teams put wins over integrity any day of the week.

  15. If he straightens up for the Patriots then you will know AB had planned this …not sure anything can be done but I don’t care either way I’ll just be cheering on my redskins good or bad but at least they didn’t sign AB .. Things are looking up

  16. Now there’s a profile in disgusting privilege. Guy quits on his former team, forces a trade, goes absolutely bananas but the new team is willing to tolerate all of it if he’ll just do his job. And he can’t even do it.

    And now he’s celebrating being “freed” from the opportunity to earn $100 million from a team that wanted him and was willing to put up with loads of BS along the way.

  18. The internet is blowing up Antonio Brown joining the Patriots but didn’t say anything when Tyrick Hill got a 3 year extension paying him 18 million a year with 30 million guarantee.Me personally I rather deal with a nut job then a child abuser.

  20. Quick analysis:

    1. The pats have no tight end threat and no proven outside threat that can be counted on to create separation — #11’s skillset is in the horizontal game, not the vertical.
    2. With the o-line weakened by Andrew’s injury, TB12 is going to need more protection and more separation from his WR’s to unload quickly – as if he didn’t need to unload quickly enough. Sorry, but while Thomas’s comments about the Pats’ o-line don’t really apply literally to the fine linemen in NE, Brady’s release time makes his o-line’s job easier and their protection stats nicer. It’s sour grapes for Thomas, he never had such a qb.
    3. So adding in AB is not just lumping in another big weapon – it’s about adding a dimension to hide weaknesses that leave TB12 vulnerable to a serious front four, and there are a lot of them in the AFC on the schedule—Josh and BB are always looking at the schedule to see what they need in personnel.
    4. The comments about AB vs. Hill and such are accurate. AB is a pain in the butt, but he doesn’t beat up women or mess up with drugs. He’s just a mouthy diva and a bad teammate –kinda sez something that that distinction makes him a cut above other high-profile-for-the-wrong-reasons characters. Nevertheless, keep him on a short leash and he adds a dimension that the Pats’ offense needs to be fully rounded up. Now who do you cover, and how many can you send in against the best qb against the blitz in history?
    5. Gotta love Arians – “All the drama is in the receivers’ room.”
    6. I’m betting DR told his client he was playing for his career, and if he ever wanted to see a real “big chest”, he has to tamp down the butthole diva for five months.

  21. “Freed”? The organization gave up valuable draft picks to acquire you, then handed you the contract you wanted for tens of millions of dollars, and all they asked was that you act like a competent professional. “FREED”, F.O.H.

  22. AB is no different than Paul George. Both left two teams and both did it to a team that they still had years left on the deal they signed. May not like how AB goes about his business, but he seems pretty calculated so far, ie helmet endorsement.

  25. He’s an ass and hate the signing. We Pats fans always say in Bill w trust, but this one has me scratching my head.

    to anyone who claims this was planned with the Pats you’re nuts. Brown just gave up 21 million dollars going from 30 million guaranteed to 9. Nobody gives up 21 million like that.

  26. I cannot see how this can possibly work out. die hard patriots fan and realist. still shocked this happened. thought for sure he would be a Bengal.

    will be great if he can drink the kool aid, I just don’t see how that is possible.

  27. catquick says:
    September 7, 2019 at 6:06 pm
    footballpat….make all the excuses you want, he’s been a cancer. He may still get suspended. I hope he does. Your team signed murderers, so give it a rest
    —————————————————

    If I wanted to root for saints I would be following the Vienna Boys Choir, let’s not act like sports is composed of high character individuals.

    Signed

    Adrian Peterson
    Tyreek Hill
    Albert Haynesworth
    Pacman Jones

  28. BB walks into the WR meeting:

    Alright, listen up. I don’t want any problems from this room, ok? No “I’m not getting enough passes thrown to me, no taking plays off, no BS on or off the field. Keep your personal life out of the media. No drugs, no throwing furniture out the window, nothing.

    One issue, and you’re done, alright? You understand me?

  30. He is certifiable. You will hear more about this moron, but it probably will not be good. His “people”, if caring about his well being, should realize he needs help.

  31. catquick says:
    September 7, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    footballpat….make all the excuses you want, he’s been a cancer. He may still get suspended. I hope he does. Your team signed murderers, so give it a rest

    Geez. Talk about not letting facts get in the way of hating. Who exactly was the “murderer” the Patriots signed? You may be confusing him with Aaron Hernandez, who was releases within hours of first being arrested. And are you seriously comparing AB to that?

    But do keep on living in your own losing world.

  32. patsbrat says:

    BB walks into the WR meeting:

    Alright, listen up. I don’t want any problems from this room, ok? No “I’m not getting enough passes thrown to me, no taking plays off, no BS on or off the field. Keep your personal life out of the media. No drugs, no throwing furniture out the window, nothing.

    One issue, and you’re done, alright? You understand me?

    ——–

    AB – “Got it coach, just give me a second while I post this video of you to You Tube. What did you say again?”

  33. I hate to say this but karma will catch up to him! He has an attitude of TO and this guy better not be voted in at the HOF OF PRO FOOTBALL!

  36. I cant believe Brady is on board with this.

    Is the NFL watching this clown show?

    Is there a pool going for how long this relationship lasts? 2 games, 3 games before another temper tantrum?

  39. Well as a Patriots fan I hate the move dont want him on my team. I also thought Bill would never deal with such a cancer boy I could not be more wrong!

