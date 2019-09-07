Antonio Brown posts video celebrating release from Raiders

Getty Images

Antonio Brown was thrilled to be released by the Raiders.

At least, that’s how he acted in a video he posted to YouTube shortly after the release became official.

In the video, Brown is shown looking at his phone, seeing the news that the Raiders have released him, and then yelling, “Free!” Brown then runs outside screaming and celebrating, repeating, “Let’s go!” and “Free!”

Brown then called his grandmother and said, “They freed me, Grandma!”

It’s unclear whether Brown knew at the time that he’d have interest from the Patriots, but just hours later he agreed to terms with New England, where he’s likely to make his debut in Week Two.