Antonio Brown takes parting shot at Raiders

There may finally be an exception to the saying, “Once a Raider, always a Raider.”

Receiver Antonio Brown, who was never a Raider for an actual Raiders game, is a Raider no more. He posted a parting shot at the team on Twitter.

“The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth,” Brown said.

While hardly the ideal sentiment at a time when Brown is shopping for a new village, Brown’s message invites speculation as to whether he truly felt accepted by the organization for who he is as a person. Although coach Jon Gruden said all the right things, Gruden and G.M. Mike Mayock seemed to be trying to manage Brown with a good cop/bad cop approach that ultimately blew up in their faces.

If they thought they could manage him, they weren’t paying attention to the things he was saying while he was trying to tweet his way out of Pittsburgh. Before anyone else tries to manage him, they need to realize that, while he will indeed show up and work hard and play hard, he can’t and he won’t be managed. He’s doing things his way, and if you want the benefit of his talent that’s the bargain you have to make.

And that will make a deal with New England even less likely. He’s clearly not chagrined or contrite or ready to change his ways to meet the requirements of a team. He wants a team that will changes its ways to accommodate him. Which means that only a small handful of teams will even consider it, if that many.

If these are indeed the ground rules, one team to watch would be Washington, where the village already seems to be burning anyway.

  1. Well he was correct with one part of the comment….he is a child. Here’s to hoping he never gets signed.

  2. “The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth”

    He might have added something about getting the best light from a burning bridge just to further poison the well for the few front offices that might be toying with the idea of dipping their cup into it.

  3. Come to Green Bay. We don’t have anything. So we can’t be burned.

    Perfect fit.

  5. Damn, Washington is minding it’s own business and still gets maligned. It’s tough being a Redskin!

  6. Spot on – he’s only suited to an environment where he calls the shots. And there aren’t many of those in the NFL.

    But I think’s it’s only a matter of time before some team decides to take a chance on Mr. Big Chest Village Burner.

  9. Brown wasn’t going to play for the Raiders without guaranteed money. There are teams that might risk signing him. But is there a team stupid enough to give him guaranteed money? Brown might have to swallow some pride and financial security to even latch onto any team that takes him.

  10. The Raiders let him run wild and still made excuses for him. Finally Mayock had some guts to hold him accountable and AB blew a fuse. In other words, AB wants to do what AB wants and anyone who tries to get him to do otherwise is a hater. I have a hard time seeing another team willing to bend over backwards like the Raiders did.

    I’m not sure on how AB or the NFLPA have any case to appeal the voiding of his contract. All anyone has to do is look at his behavior and realize he was in breach of his contract. If his contract has that language in it, it should be pretty clear. I can’t see him winning that appeal. He just talked himself out of a contract that would have paid him over $50M. All he had to do was behave like a normal person.

  12. Thinks he’s still a child, does he? Apparently nobody’s had the balls to explain to him he’s a grown man ~ and smart villages lock up crazy arsonists bent on revenge and throw away the key.

  13. I’ve never felt bad for an agent before but AB really makes Rosenhauses job almost impossible convincing teams that AB hasn’t lost all of his marbles.

  15. Great last sentence, but even Dan Snyder should stay away from this narcisstic, egotistcal whack job.

  20. “Brown’s message invites speculation as to whether he truly felt accepted by the organization for who he is as a person.”

    What is this? Highschool? He has to do his job, wich pays him millions. Not “be accepted” as person…

  26. Why take potshots at the Redskins? Seriously, they have been making better personnel decisions recently and seem to be building a solid foundation for the future. No need to burn it all down with Mr. Big Chest. Regardless, I don’t think they could fit him into their cap situation even if Dan Snyder were inclined to pursue him.

  28. >>e, Brown’s message invites speculation as to whether he truly felt accepted by the organization for who he is as a person. Although coach Jon Gruden said all the right things, Gruden and G.M. Mike Mayock seemed to be trying to manage Brown with a good cop/bad cop approach that ultimately blew up in their faces.

    Huh?

    1. Show up to camp

    2. Participate in practice.

    Is that too much to ask? Maybe Gruden and Mayock should have brought him cookie and warm milk on the sideline too? What did the raiders do wrong?

  29. AB’s quote reminded me of another:
    “The louder he spoke of his honor the faster we counted our spoons” (Emerson?)

  35. Everybody mad because a guy is doing what he wants. Sorry about your fantasy teams. Saying he’ll end up in jail? Has he really done anything to HURT anyone? Maybe some feelings, and who knows what exactly was said that made him feel unwelcome. Some of the things gruden said just in that phonecall alone could be taken as “racist” if you wanted to break it down.

    But I’m not saying he won’t regret missing that money. I’m just saying… he’s doing what he wants to. This is his decision. The NFL has survived with Calvin Johnson leaving at his peak. It will surely survive without Antonio Brown. Don’t let this bother you so much. It’s the media controlling you. If you weren’t constantly hearing about it… would you really care? Stop getting so mad at at nothing. Games tomorrow… hopefully that allows people to breathe a little easier and gives the media something else to talk about.

  36. he really cant justify any of this as their fault. The bottom line, NFL told him no helmet so he god mad and just flat out left camp. then didnt show up for a walk through when all he had to do was stand there in flip flops and watch.

    so naturally when players do that they get fined. well he thought he was above that so he flipped his lid when he got fined.

    I give Mayock alot of credit for not putting up with this. He saw the writing on the wall and cut out now and got that money back before it was to late. Him and Gruden must of had to really talk it over because Gruden really wanted Brown. but in the end they made the right decision for the franchise.

    on to Denver

  37. I think there might be one other option to consider here. And this might be a longshot. But maybe the pressure of being ‘the man’ in Oakland be too much for AB. So he self sabotaged in much the same way he did in Pittsburgh when Ben called him out and the team voted JuJu as their MVP. The Steelers were no longer on top and fighting for their playoff lives last year when the AB situation fully imploded.

    The next place AB ends up could be very interesting if it’s somewhere that AB is not the teams true #1 WR. Maybe AB goes somewhere as the 1A to an already established top level WR1. Houston has DeAndre Hopkins and the Saints have Michael Thomas as a couple of examples off the top.

  38. This is the definition of off the hook. This is what happens when you close most of the mental institutions

  39. Though this whole mess, the one intelligent thing Antonio Brown did was something he didn’t do. He didn’t try to throw a punch at Mike Mayock when he had the opportunity. I’m not saying it was smart because of legal reasons, I’m saying Mayock would have kicked his ass.

  40. The dude nearly killed a 22 month old toddler and his grandpa when he decided to throw all the funiture out a 14 story window of a building. For those that think he doesn’t have a problem, this fact has fallen by the wayside. The dude has potential to do major damage to others or himself.

  44. I wouldn’t want him on my team but there have been players that have done worse and continued playing. Ray Lewis anyone?

