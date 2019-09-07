Antonio Brown to Raiders: “Release me”

Getty Images

As of Friday afternoon, another Antonio Brown eruption was inevitable. And there have been two since then.

Although the Raiders shrugged at his wiretap-violation YouTube video that landed on Friday night, the Raiders will have a hard time tiptoeing around the latest message from Antonio Brown.

Brown ends a Saturday morning Instagram post with this message: “Release me @raiders.”

Brown’s latest move in this game of self-destructive chess apparently was prompted by the Raiders’ decision to, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, void the remaining guarantees in Brown’s deal. As noted on Thursday, the Raiders have paid Brown nothing — and they already had the power even before Wednesday’s altercation with G.M. Mike Mayock to declare null and void the $14.625 million guarantee for 2019 and the $14.5 million guarantee for 2020.

There surely will be more developments throughout the morning, and we’ll be tracking them all here. For now, the news is that Brown has publicly asked the team to cut him. The next question is whether the Raiders will give him what he wants.

If Brown agrees that he is owed nothing by the team at this point, maybe they will. Maybe, in the interests of focusing on football season and ending one of the biggest distractions a player ever has created, they should.