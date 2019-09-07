Antonio Brown to Raiders: “Release me”

Posted by Mike Florio on September 7, 2019, 9:44 AM EDT
As of Friday afternoon, another Antonio Brown eruption was inevitable. And there have been two since then.

Although the Raiders shrugged at his wiretap-violation YouTube video that landed on Friday night, the Raiders will have a hard time tiptoeing around the latest message from Antonio Brown.

Brown ends a Saturday morning Instagram post with this message: “Release me @raiders.”

Brown’s latest move in this game of self-destructive chess apparently was prompted by the Raiders’ decision to, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, void the remaining guarantees in Brown’s deal. As noted on Thursday, the Raiders have paid Brown nothing — and they already had the power even before Wednesday’s altercation with G.M. Mike Mayock to declare null and void the $14.625 million guarantee for 2019 and the $14.5 million guarantee for 2020.

There surely will be more developments throughout the morning, and we’ll be tracking them all here. For now, the news is that Brown has publicly asked the team to cut him. The next question is whether the Raiders will give him what he wants.

If Brown agrees that he is owed nothing by the team at this point, maybe they will. Maybe, in the interests of focusing on football season and ending one of the biggest distractions a player ever has created, they should.

29 responses to “Antonio Brown to Raiders: “Release me”

  5. The Raiders need to release him just to remove the cancer and restore order on the team for the future. Mayock is endangered of being rendered powerless, and Gruden painted as a fool.

  6. I would respect the Raiders more if they just kept him, and never let him be part of the 53 on game day

    he can just go watch football and post on social media during the length of his contract. I would laugh my ass off.

    on the other hand – he probably has taken too many hits and will need to have his brain analyzed one day – so its a sad story

  9. I thought after the team backed down that he would at least be able to make it until Carr either overthrew him or tossed a TD pass to one of the other receivers before his next tantrum.

  12. It’s almost like he’s for-real, clinically, nuts.

    Hope this doesn’t turn out to be from head trauma. I can speak from experience that even one severe concussion can lead to permanent personality changes. If this…. mayhem….. is due to the onset of CTE….. aye aye aye….

  13. he needs his mental health examined.. he Drew Rosenhaus isnt the easiest guy to have sympathy for.. but.. ouch.. sorry man, all this crap, and not even gonna get paid..

  14. I never watch hard knocks. Has it concluded? I get a season finale vibe from all of this stuff. Seems a little too Hollywood for me

    If not, its time for someone who cares about this dude to pull him aside and have that mental health talk

  20. So the Raiders, during this episode that had Brown apologize and be accepted back to the team, never mentioned that they were voiding elements of his contract? That’s almost as crazy as Brown himself. The Raiders and Brown deserve each other.

  21. Please Release Me….Let Me Go….for I don’t love you anymore…..
    & BOOM GOES THE DYNAMITE!!!!!
    Good luck saving this one Rosenhaus!!!!

  23. Here is the poster child of the 100 year celebration of the NFL. well Chucky Brown is crying so will you pick him up and give him the pacifier so he will stop crying.

  24. If Brown is released then would Gruden admit that he made a moronic decision in acquiring Brown in the first place (although not nearly as imbecilic as the Khalil Mack trade)?

    Fat chance of that occurring which is why he has poor Mike Mayock as the fall guy. The only problem is that only the most fanatical Gruden groupies are going to buy the line that the trade was Mayock’s idea rather than Gruden seeing as how Mayock can’t stand Brown anymore than the next sane person.

  25. tinye67 says:
    September 7, 2019 at 9:48 am

    The Raiders need to release him just to remove the cancer and restore order on the team for the future. Mayock is endangered of being rendered powerless, and Gruden painted as a fool.

    —————————————-

    How so on Mayock and Gruden? What they did was pure genius on an NFL level. They fined AB $250,000 which voids out his guaranteed money. They got a public apology from AB. CYA in it’s finest form.

  26. Textbook example of what happens when a Millennial gets to do anything he wants without ever having to face any consequences.

    I can just imagine what AB told his homies right after getting traded:

    “Gotta show these crackers who’s boss right off the bat”.

  27. Why cut him at this point if his guarantees are voided? Either be a Raider or get nothing. Act up and get fined.

  28. Dude is totally unstable, why the club continues to pamper and enable him is laughable,
    the situation has gotten so far out of hand and a single snap has yet to be played, the following weeks will not improve and how the Raiders brass is handling this is clueless…get him out already

