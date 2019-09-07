Bucs’ Devin White questionable with illness

Getty Images

Buccaneers rookie linebacker Devin White may not be able to make his NFL debut on Sunday.

White has been a late addition to the Bucs’ injury report with an illness. He is now listed as questionable for the opener against the 49ers.

The flu has reportedly been going around the Bucs’ facility, with wide receiver Mike Evans the most notable name to be affected.

The fifth overall pick in this year’s draft, White is expected to be a key starter on the Bucs’ defense. Assuming he’s healthy enough to play.