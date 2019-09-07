Cardale Jones lands on Seattle practice squad

Getty Images

He’s not going to the XFL, at least not yet.

Quarterback Cardale Jones joined the Seattle practice squad on Saturday, according to the NFL’s transaction report.

Jones, a fourth-round pick of the Bills in 2016, was released last week by the Chargers. He went unclaimed on waivers, and it took him a while to land on a practice squad.

The Seahawks also released tackle Elijah Nkansah from the practice squad.

Jones has one regular-season appearance during his NFL career, completing six of 11 passes for 96 yards and one interception.