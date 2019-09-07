Cardinals promote Darrell Daniels, release Jeremy Vujnovich

Getty Images

The Cardinals made a change to their roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Lions.

The team has promoted tight end Darrell Daniels from their practice squad. Offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich was released in a corresponding move.

Arizona kept two tight ends on their 53-man roster when they made their cuts last weekend, so it seemed likely that a move would be made to flesh out the group. Daniels joins Charles Clay and Maxx Williams at the spot for the Cardinals.

Daniels played in two games for the Cardinals after being claimed off waivers from the Seahawks last season. He also played in nine games for Seattle, but didn’t have a catch for either team. He had three catches for 26 yards with the Colts in 2017.