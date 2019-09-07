Chargers downgrade Michael Badgley to doubtful

Getty Images

It doesn’t look like Michael Badgley will be doing the kicking for the Chargers on Sunday.

Badgley was listed as questionable on Friday after injuring his groin during practice. The team downgraded his status to doubtful on Saturday, which means they do not expect him to be able to play against the Colts.

Assuming there’s no last-minute upgrade to Badgley’s status, punter Ty Long will be doing double duty in the season opener. He handled both jobs for the CFL’s British Columbia Lions for the last two seasons.

Long was set to serve as Badgley’s holder before the kicker’s injury. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor will handle those duties in his place.