Cowboys put Ezekiel Elliott on 53-man roster, release Alfred Morris

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott is good to go on Sunday, and the Cowboys are confident he can handle a heavy workload.

The Cowboys have officially added Elliott to the 53-man roster and have released backup running back Alfred Morris, according to multiple reports.

If the Cowboys thought Elliott wouldn’t be in good enough shape after he held out all of training camp and the preseason before getting a big new contract this week, they likely would have kept Morris on the roster to take some of Elliott’s carries. That they released Morris to open up the roster spot for Elliott suggests that they think Elliott is ready for his normal workload.

Expect Elliott to get plenty of carries on Sunday against the Giants.