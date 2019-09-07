Drew Rosenhaus embarks on search for Antonio Brown’s next team

Getty Images

Antonio Brown got what he wanted. Now, he gets to try to find a new team.

“Now that Antonio is a free agent, we are focused on the future and I will immediately work on signing him to a new team,” agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT via text message. “Antonio is looking forward to a new beginning.”

While Brown quite likely will draw interest — extreme talent always buys second chances — he surely won’t get $30 million guaranteed from his next new team. What if no one makes him the kind of financial offer that he believes matches his ability?

So, yes, someone will want him. But, no, his financial situation likely won’t be what it was in Oakland. And there may indeed be a lower limit below which Brown will simply not play.