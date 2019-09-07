Eagles release Charles Johnson from injured reserve

Getty Images

Another AAF standout is officially out of the NFL.

The Eagles released receiver Charles Johnson from injured reserve on Saturday. He received an injury settlement from the team.

On August 28, the Eagles placed Johnson on injured reserve, making him ineligible to return during the regular season.

Johnson appeared in 39 regular-season games with the Vikings from 2014 through 2016.

In eight games of a truncated AAF season, Johnson had 45 catches for 687 yards and five touchdowns, resulting in an invitation to join the Eagles’ roster.