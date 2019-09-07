Eagles restructure Alshon Jeffery’s contract

Getty Images

The Eagles have some short-term salary cap relief and Alshon Jeffery has some long-term job security.

Jeffery has restructured his contract just before the start of the season, the Eagles announced this afternoon.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal takes $11.75 million of salary for this year and converts it into a signing bonus, meaning it lowers Jeffery’s cap number for this season. The restructuring also means Jeffery has $11.5 million fully guaranteed for 2020. His old contract had nothing guaranteed in 2020.

The Eagles had to let some good players, including backup quarterback Nick Foles, linebacker Jordan Hicks and wide receiver Golden Tate, walk in free agency because they were tight against the salary cap. One player who won’t be going anywhere any time soon is Jeffery.