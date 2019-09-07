Jon Gruden: We tried everything to make it work with Antonio Brown

Getty Images

Oakland head coach Jon Gruden says Antonio Brown and the Raiders just weren’t meant to be.

“We just have exhausted everything,” Gruden said. “We tried every way possible to make it work. And all I’m gonna say is it’s disappointing. I’m really proud of our players, our coaches, our front office, our owner. We did everything we could to make this work. I’m sorry it didn’t. I apologize, but I’ll tell you, I’m very proud of what we did as an organization to try. I wish Antonio the best. I’m sorry we never got a chance to see him in silver and black. Very disappointing. I looked forward to coaching him but it’s not going to happen.”

Gruden says he bears no ill will toward Brown and will wish him well wherever he ends up.

“He’s a good guy. He’s misunderstood by a lot of people but he’s a good guy, he’s a great player, and I hope he gets what he’s looking for,” Gruden said. “I just don’t think it worked. It didn’t fit here.”

Closing with a joke, Gruden was asked if it was really his voice on the video Brown released, and answered, “It wasn’t Frank Caliendo.”