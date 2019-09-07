Jordan Reed expected to miss Week One

Getty Images

Washington tight end Jordan Reed is not expected to play tomorrow in Philadelphia.

Reed hasn’t been cleared from his concussion and will likely be out, NFL Network reports.

Washington head coach Jay Gruden said on Friday that he expected to know more about Reed’s status Saturday morning. It appears the medical staff has determined that Reed won’t be ready.

Vernon Davis is currently the only other tight end on the roster, so he’ll get plenty of playing time. Washington is also expected to move tight end J.P. Holtz up from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.