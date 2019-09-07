Julio Jones signs through 2023 with $66 million guaranteed

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones got a big deal done today.

It’s a three-year extension with $66 million guaranteed, which on top of the two years he had remaining on his existing contract locks him up with the Falcons through 2023, according to ESPN.

The deal includes $64 million due at signing, and his guarantee is the biggest ever for a wide receiver.

Jones and the Falcons have been in constant negotiations for a new deal, and Jones seemed to be frustrated this week that the deal wasn’t done. Now the deal is done, and it’s one that should make him very happy.