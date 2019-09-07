Raiders may be able to keep Antonio Brown from playing for someone else

As the Raiders try to figure out what to do with Antonio Brown, the player seems to be walking right into the team’s nuclear option.

The Raiders eventually may be able to put Brown on the reserve/left squad list, if he leaves the team and refuses return after receiving the so-called “five-day letter.” If that happens, Brown gets shut down for the season, and he can’t go play for another team.

From the moment the latest string of events began to unfold between Brown and the Raiders, plenty of people were musing about the possibility of Brown inevitably landing with the Patriots. And the Raiders surely don’t want to give Brown a one-way ticket to New England.

At this point, however, it’s unlikely that anyone would want Brown. There’s way too much to unpack, way too much due dilgence to be done, to find a way to plug Brown into a new team on the fly. And even if a team decides to roll the dice, they’ll be spending time watching the dice roll and roll and roll via Brown’s various social-media channels and personal interactions with teammates, coaches, and executives when they should be instead focusing on one opponent after another.

Talent is seductive; it’s completely blinded Jon Gruden. But at some point no amount of talent is worth it. Brown has reached that point.

So maybe the Raiders need not worry about engineering the ability to place Brown on the reserve/left squad list. Maybe they should just cut him — and let him go rip apart another franchise the way he’s ripped apart the Steelers and now the Raiders, if someone else is going to be sufficiently seduced by Brown’s talent to overlook the very, very bad that comes with the very, very good.

83 responses to "Raiders may be able to keep Antonio Brown from playing for someone else

  3. Needs to happen, ASAP! Shut him and his mouth down for a year, require a psych evaluation as a condition for his return!

  4. why is anybody assuming the Patriots would even entertain the thought of signing this guy?
    this isn’t an Ochocinco or Randy Moss type of situation….this guy hasn’t played a snap for Oakland and he has managed to architect the biggest side show drama we’ve ever seen in this league.

  5. I don’t think he’ll last at a place like NE. They’re very structured and disciplined there. He might respect BB while he’s at practice but what’s gonna happen when he starts posting weird things again. AB isn’t the run of the mill wife receiver diva… He seems deeply disturbed.

  6. Pity. Sure would look good on the other side of another former Raiders WR! Jerry is a master at working with players to guide them through tough times. Put The Star on his helmet and nothing stopping the best QB, RB and WR duo in the NFL! Lombardi comes home.

  7. Feels like it was only 24 hours ago that we learned of an emotional apology. And you guys said we probably wouldn’t hear any more from him until monday night. Just imagine where we could be in another 24 hours

  8. Not a Pats fan, but the Patriots have taken on some questionable characters in the past and they’ve (mostly) turned out ok for at least a season.

    That being said, I don’t think Belichick would want this guy. The whole Pats philosophy seems to be Team First and AB is absolutely ME first. Someone will sign him (if he’s available), but I don’t think it will be New England.

  9. Make a stand nfl raiders let’s go this clown needs help and shouldn’t be able too play until he gets it. Entitled loser man now ur going too loose ur fans. Knock on wood if you hear me

  13. I really want them to do this. Dude needs to re-evaluate who he is. Needs a year to sit out & think. There are all kinds of stories about this guy back in Pitt going back many years. Even Troy Polamalu has talked about this dudes antics.

  15. I don’t think even the Patriots would be able to do anything with him. He thinks he’s more important than the team. More important than the HC or GM. You think Belichick is going to put up with his BS for one second?

  16. Complete solution: Suspend him for 1 game to ensure the money for this season does not become guaranteed beyond the voiding of his contract provision. He will throw a fit and fail to show after the suspension. Send the 5 day letter. He won’t show. Even if he does, he will have acted out in some way prior to showing up. If he fails to show he is shut down for the season. If he does shoe, suspend him the max amount a team can for conduct detrimental. That should be an additional 4 games but it might be argued that it is 3 based on the first suspension. At best, Brown can begin playing for a new team week 5. At worst, he loses a year and all the money associated with it.

  17. Must have taken too many shots to the head. Maybe he needs a better helmet……..oh wait. Just move on from this guy, he’s never gonna play. One of the best talents gone to waste. Even fantasy owners won’t draft him, why should any real NFL team. #0%Owned

  18. Yep, I suspect the five day letter is already being printed. That would be a fitting response to Brown’s actions.

    There are some teams who are desparate and foolish enough to sign Brown if the Raiders cut him. The Raiders shouldn’t give them the chance. Shut him up and shut him down.

  22. Chucky is on the spot now. I guess Brown did not like the color pacifier Chucky stuck in his mouth to have this all go away

  24. AB…a colossal jackass. Oakland has bent over backward for him given all the training camp BS with the frost bitten feet, helmet fiasco, and then the meltdown with Mayock. The Raiders did the things to protect themselves WITHIN THE CONTRACT AND CBA, and AB is throwing a hissy fit. Cancer is not as serious enough of word to describe this guy. Raiders need to cut bait and move forward with what they have. They will be MUCH better off.

  25. If Raiders let Antinio Brown walk away and he goes to the Patriots wins the Superbowl What will get John Gruden blood boiling Antonio Brown hosting a Lombardi or remembering the Tuck rule Game.

  30. Talent is a temptress. Look at KC rewarding that POS pregnant woman/child beating lunatic with a huge contract. None of these teams can stay away from these dudes. Ticket sales talk…

  33. plenty of people were musing about the possibility of Brown inevitably landing with the Patriots.

    ********

    No. No one with any sense actually thinks the Pats would take this guy.

    Never. Ever. Never. Not even for free.

  34. More drama that a bunch of 13 year old’s in Junior High School……

    On a serious note, the guy needs some help – these drama issues have been going on for years and years. He is not stable – seriously.

  39. Total minority opinion but I agree with AB. Can’t strip his guarantees and expect him to play week to week. Both player and team need to be all in with each other or all out.

    Is he a tremendous pain? Yes. Did the raiders not know this? The Steelers gave a generational talent away for a bag of peanuts.

    Cut him or restore his guarantees and play him. Simple.

  40. I doubt New England would want him at this point, he is way too toxic.
    Lost in all this is the report that he still arrives late at team meetings like he did in Pittsburgh and then pay little attention to what is being said. I just don’t think he could reinvent himself and change significantly at this stage of his career.
    Just that would be enough to be kicked out out of the team by Belichick.
    Beside, presently the Pats are petty loaded at the position.

  41. I really don’t see how any player with character has any respect left for Jon Gruden. If you listened to the illegally taped phone conversation of Gruden kissing Brown’s butt, well how could you possibly have any respect for him as an authority figure?

    Also I am not sure what Brown is fighting against from a system that hasn’t served him, he is a multi-millionaire from the very system that he is somehow railing against. He grew up in a Miami slum, he now lives in a mansion . . . so?????

  42. I agree, put a star on his helmet, let him destroy that team before playing a game, that would be really amusing. lol best wr/qb/rb tandem, you cowgirl fans never lose your delirium, do you? I have news for you, Dakota is the most overrrated QB in the league, I can’t wait for him to get paid so they can’t sign one of their actual important players on D. Enjoy your 8-8, 9-7 season

  44. So the apology was a fake, he was only sorry about losing his guaranteed $$$. What a surprise.

    How about Wiley and Deion Sanders tell us that Roethlisberger was the problem in Pittsburgh again?

  45. What are people smoking??? Belichek and A.B.???? Please, no way “just do your job” signs on to taking this? This is is not Randy Moss to NE; this is Bebe kid to NE. NOT HAPPENING

  49. At some point here the media is going to pick up on the fact that the common thread in a few of the league’s most crazy irrational player situations is Drew Rosenhaus. There’s too much to unpack right now with AB, but I can’t wait to see that guy exposed for his role in all these crazy situations!

    And this coming from a guy who owns a TO jersey… 🙂

  50. Look I’m not an AB fan, but to me this screams like an internal fight.

    I think Gruden want’s him Mike Mayock, wants him gone but not to have to pay him or him playing for another team.

    This is not the way a good team is run.

    If you want him pay him, if not cut him…….period!

  53. All these people commenting about Belichick “not” interested in AB don’t know anything about Belichick. He will take anyone if it will help him win a football game. There is truly no out of bounds with him, look at Aaron Hernandez. If it gets this far the Patriots will have all the leverage and set the rules that they will enforce them on a player that will be down to his last strike.

  54. Football God says:
    September 7, 2019 at 10:21 am
    If Raiders let Antinio Brown walk away and he goes to the Patriots wins the Superbowl What will get John Gruden blood boiling Antonio Brown hosting a Lombardi or remembering the Tuck rule Game.

    ——-

    Patriots doesn’t need this guy to win a SB. If anything, Brown lessens the chance NE will win SB.

  55. FIRE GRUDEN NOW!!!!! He enabled AB and caused all this crap! He made himself out to be the only authority the roster had to worry about by punking Mayock Thus creating a no accountability atmosphere. Gruden must go!!!

  57. This is way out of hand. Tomlin and Gruden coddled this man baby and these are the results. I hope the raiders keep him and shut him down. Let him sit

  59. For sure Brown has issues, more issues then most can deal with or put up with, but something smells here as well. I do not think Mayock and Gruden are on the same page and if they are, then it appears that Gruden is probably two faced and spineless. Brown’s the moron here, but it appears that Gruden and Mayock botched this episode.

  61. Cut our loses and shut him down for the season!! Then the rest of the league can give him Kaepernick treatment, there’s no job for you in this league.

  62. As a die hard Raiders fan just cut bait screw it his antics are childish already instead of talking about the broncos match up we talking about a grown man acting like a man child….RN4L….

  63. Brown has always been a selfish, me first player, but the last couple years with the Steelers you could see the beginning of the end for him. He’s more interested in doing his own thing, and his only interest in football is to further his “brand”, and show out. He apparently doesn’t know that without football, his brand is non-existent. The Steelers possibly could have handled him differently, but in the end AB self-destructed. You see the result of discipline, he takes his marbles and goes home with the “release me” statement.

  64. I’m so sick of this garbage. I want to watch FOOTBALL not a whiny crying little b*tch throwing tantrums every day. We are football fans, not Antonio Brown fans! Shut up and play!

  65. The thing Antonio doesn’t realize is he just kissed 30 million in guaranteed money away. What other team is going to give him that type of money ? The Patriots are known not to pay players that much. If he were to be released, I think he would end up with the Chiefs. Andy Reid has already dealt with a player like this in TO. Antonio Brown the only guy that would throw away 30 million guaranteed. Who does that ?

  68. It’s not ripping apart the Raiders. The players are standing together. Brown we want you to play. If you don’t want to, we’ll move on. Mayock and Gruden don’t seem to agree. Gruden wants Brown to play. Mayock leaks and doesn’t explain fines and voiding guarantee to Brown. Why doesn’t Mayock communicate to Brown what he communicates to his buddies in the media?

  69. First year in to Mayock’s GM career he needs to make a statement. Put your foot down and get rid of him or else this will carry on in to the year and the headlines won’t be about the Raiders and them going on and going to Vegas in a year, it will be like it is, all about Brown. Need to cut him now, it’s almost too late.

  70. T.O. doing sit-ups in his driveway all over again. The Eagles won the battle but lost the war. History repeats itself and these diva morons just keep showing up stupid.
    I have lost a lot of respect in Chucky and I hope he fades away. Mayock belongs back on TV.

  71. Meanwhile, Roger Goodell and the NFL have been quietly mum on the Raiders/AB situation even though AB used a racial slur and threatened his boss. Gruden and Mayock have played the good cop/bad cop extremely well, while Roger Goodell and his team of attorneys have quietly orchestrated the final scene – coming soon, in which Antonio Brown jumps into his hot air balloon and floats off to oblivion, unemployed, and penny less.

  73. Dont watch anywhere near as much NFL as I used to.

    Every Season at beginning I say “Maybe I’ll watch more games this year”….

    and every season there is THIS kind of crap that makes me say “Nah”

  74. Clearly Ben should be benched. His sense of entitlement is clearly creating z mess on the Raiders team.

  77. how delusional can someone possibly be?? He blames the Raiders for his actions. Wow. time to go sit on a couch in an office or group therapy. serious issues or complete idiot. not sure which one. leaning at the latter but former has to be in play

  79. This guy is an idiot, no other way to put it. If anything, his agent needs to be fired for not protecting him from himself. He’ll be out of the league before he realizes how good he had it and become a cautionary tale.

  80. Must have been what it was like trying to keep Belushi on the set. Scratch that, Belushi was more in control.And a much more sympathetic character.

  81. jagsfan1 says:
    September 7, 2019 at 11:15 am

    Dont watch anywhere near as much NFL as I used to.

    Every Season at beginning I say “Maybe I’ll watch more games this year”….

    and every season there is THIS kind of crap that makes me say “Nah”
    ——————-

    What does any of this have to do with watching games? If you want to enjoy games don’t turn on your TV until 12:55 Sunday afternoon.

  82. 5 day letter should already be in the mail.

    Take his guaranteed money and prevent him from playing for another team this year. At some point you need to stop enabling people and start holding them accountable.

    Drop the hammer Mayock.

  83. Can’t believe the NFLPA will back this guy by filing a grievance. A racial slur and a threat to punch out the General manager should’ve resulted in Brown being fired on the spot!

