One day after his “emotional apology” to teammates, Antonio Brown is creating more problems for the Raiders and, necessarily, for his teammates. They’re preparing to face the Broncos on Monday night, and they don’t need the distraction that comes from the minute-by-minute AB drama.

Per a league source, Brown’s teammates recognize that his skills and abilities justify a certain amount of shenanigans. However, they recognize that there’s a breaking point. Brown may be pushing them to it.

As one source explained it to PFT, Brown has yet to arrive at the team facility on Saturday morning; other players are there, working to get ready for Monday night’s game.

And as to that “emotional apology,” we’re hearing that it really wasn’t viewed by teammates as being as heartfelt or potent as it could have been or should have been, given the various problems he has caused — and given the money that he has riding on it.

24 responses to "Raiders players are running out of patience with Antonio Brown

  2. This young Raiders team will bond and show that they are more than just a one man team. There are still many high quality offensive weapons on this team. The offensive line is going to be extremely good. Despite all of the drama AB has created, I expect a very good performance on Monday Night Football.

  5. The only thing that would shock me from this whole situation is if the Raiders actually do the right thing and cut him.

  6. History is a good predictor of the present…T.O. had at least 2 more years of productivity in him, with way less nonsense involved. A.B. is flirting with Dancing With The Stars, being his primary source of income…..

  8. He is just now pushing them to that breaking point? Who would want that on their team? He makes them look like a joke and the organization look like a dysfunctional mess as a whole.

  Raiders rolled the dice and LOST. that's why the Steelers are the Steelers, Raiders are the Raiders. No way Belicheck or Reid touches this guy

  14. As moronic as Gruden’s (not Mayock’s) trade for Brown was, that’s not the primary reason why the Raiders have gone back to being the league laughingstock. That fate was sealed when Son-of-Al hired the “coaching genius” and Gruden immediately went about demolishing a flawed but decent team.

    So getting rid of Brown doesn’t solve the core problem. In fact getting rid of Gruden doesn’t either. Nothing short of an ownership change is needed in order to make the Raiders competitive in the long term.

    Raiders rolled the dice and LOST. that’s why the Steelers are the Steelers, Raiders are the Raiders.

    —————————-

    The Steelers are paying AB over 1/8th ($29+ million) of their salary cap this year. The Raiders haven’t paid AB anything.

    So a 3rd and 5th round pick vs $30 million in money/cap space.
    I know which side I would rather have right now.

  19. Running out of patience, are you for real. The players are so wishy washy it stinks. They first tell Chucky they are good if his suspended then no suspension and he cries sorry and they are all open arms now this comment. This guy has been a problem child since he arrived and he was the same in Pittsburgh. All the sports shows were on Brown’s side as first it was Steelers, then Tomlin the coach and finally Ben the QB’s fault for all his actions on and off the field. How refreshing would it be for one just one players to stand tall and say this type player is not needed on the team. Please Brown is a good guy, wow , wow, and more wow

  20. So Gruden won a Super Bowl with a team Tony Dungy built by exploiting a team he had just left. In his 2.0 stint, he has run off his two best players and alienates the rest of his team by pandering to a lunatic. He isn’t the savant we all thought he was from his QB whispering show.

  21. I never thought there would be a connection between 70’s music and Jon Gruden, but there is now. Every time I hear Neil Young singing in that famous CSN song, ‘Spineless, spineless, spineless, spineless’ I will think of the coach.

    The NFLPA needs to realize that Brown and players like him are hurting their position
    ————————–
    No he isn’t. Do you think Brown doesn’t know Mayock is the leaker? Mayock does something after Brown thought the issue had been resolved? Did Mayock tell Brown he was being fined? Guarantee is voided by the action? Doesn’t sound like it. He finds out later. I’d be angry too.

  23. The Steelers are paying AB over 1/8th ($29+ million) of their salary cap this year. The Raiders haven’t paid AB anything.

    So a 3rd and 5th round pick vs $30 million in money/cap space.
    I know which side I would rather have right now.

    The Steelers are not paying him anything for this year. The $21 million is just a cap hit for monies already paid to AB previously.

    Raiders rolled the dice and LOST. that’s why the Steelers are the Steelers, Raiders are the Raiders. No way Belicheck touches this guy
    – – – – – – – – – – – – – — – – – – – – – –
    Couldn’t agree more by the following receivers Joey Galloway, Randy Moss, Josh Gordon, JJ Stokes, Donald Hayes, Chad Ochocinco, Rece Caldwell, etc….

