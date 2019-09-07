Raiders players are running out of patience with Antonio Brown

Getty Images

One day after his “emotional apology” to teammates, Antonio Brown is creating more problems for the Raiders and, necessarily, for his teammates. They’re preparing to face the Broncos on Monday night, and they don’t need the distraction that comes from the minute-by-minute AB drama.

Per a league source, Brown’s teammates recognize that his skills and abilities justify a certain amount of shenanigans. However, they recognize that there’s a breaking point. Brown may be pushing them to it.

As one source explained it to PFT, Brown has yet to arrive at the team facility on Saturday morning; other players are there, working to get ready for Monday night’s game.

And as to that “emotional apology,” we’re hearing that it really wasn’t viewed by teammates as being as heartfelt or potent as it could have been or should have been, given the various problems he has caused — and given the money that he has riding on it.