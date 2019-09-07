Rams extend punter Johnny Hekker

Getty Images

The Rams hope not to use their punter very often, but they’ve got a good one locked up for years to come.

Johnny Hekker has agreed to extend his contract by another year, with an additional $4.25 million, of which $3 million is guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That means Hekker is locked up for the next five seasons and will make $18.75 million in that time.

The 29-year-old Hekker is a four-time first-team All-Pro and is one of the best punters in NFL history at landing punts inside the 20-yard line without kicking the ball into the end zone. In his career he has 217 punts inside the 20 and just 26 touchbacks.

Hekker initially signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State in 2012 and has been their punter in every game since then.