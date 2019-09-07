Report: Julio Jones finalizing deal

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones still doesn’t have his much-discussed contract extension, but he’s reportedly about to.

Jones and the Falcons are finalizing a new contract and expect to have it done today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The contract extension has been expected for weeks, and when it didn’t come this week questions were raised about whether Jones was getting upset with the team for not finishing his deal. Jones himself made some confusing statements during the week that were interpreted by some as saying he might not play on Sunday if he doesn’t have his new contract.

Now it appears that he has the contract just about finalized, and according to the report it makes him “by far” the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.