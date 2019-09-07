Ryan Fitzpatrick can become first player with TD pass for eight teams

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick can carve out a unique place for himself in NFL history on Sunday.

If Fitzpatrick throws a touchdown pass, he’ll be the first player in NFL history with a touchdown pass for eight different teams, according to NFL Network.

Fitzpatrick threw 80 touchdown passes with the Bills, 43 with the Jets, 24 with the Buccaneers, 17 with the Texans, 14 with the Titans, eight with the Bengals and four with the Rams.

Although Fitzpatrick hasn’t had a great NFL career, he has had a long one, and he’s been a solid if not spectacular starter in several stops. And he’s had a good sense of humor about his career: When he was told in Tampa Bay two years ago that he was just the fourth quarterback who has thrown a touchdown pass with seven different teams, he joked that he’s also thrown an interception with seven different teams.