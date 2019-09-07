Sheldon Rankins out, Keke Coutee questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

In late August, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said he wasn’t hopeful that wide receiver Keke Coutee would play in the regular season opener because of an ankle injury.

The outlook has brightened a bit since then. Coutee was limited in all three practices this week and drew a questionable tag for Monday night’s game against the Saints.

Coutee is listed on the top line of the Texans depth chart with DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. The recently acquired Kenny Stills is on the second rung.

The Texans also listed offensive linemen Greg Mancz (ankle) and Tytus Howard (finger) as questionable. Howard, who was a first-round pick in April, is listed as the starting left guard with Senio Kelemete behind him.

The Saint ruled out defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who practiced all week but is still recovering from tearing his Achilles in January. Defensive end Mario Edwards is out with a hamstring injury and linebacker Craig Robertson is questionable due to the same ailment.