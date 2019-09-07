Steelers add a receiver from practice squad

Getty Images

On the same day the Patriots agreed to terms with former Steelers and Raiders receiver Antonio Brown, the Steelers added a former Raiders receiver with a slightly less recognizable name.

Johnny Holton has been promoted from the Pittsburgh practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

The Steelers waived linebacker Tuzar Skipper to create a roster spot for Holton.

The move gives the Steelers six receivers on the 53-man roster, as they prepare for their first regular-season game without Brown on the 53-man roster since the conclusion of the 2009 season.

Holton spent three years with the Raiders, appearing in 32 regular-season games. He caught nine passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns in 2017. In 2018, the Raiders moved him to cornerback before changing him back to a receiver.

Skipper signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in May. A week after making the 53-man roster, Skipper will now be exposed to waivers.