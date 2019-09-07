Teammates say they accept Antonio Brown’s apology

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown stood before his teammates and apologized for the problems he’s caused during the offseason, and his teammates seem to accept it.

Brown, who offered an apology during a team meeting on Friday, seemed sincere, teammates said.

“It was sincere,” Raiders running back Jalen Richard said on NFL Network. “It was definitely sincere. You could tell it was coming from the heart. Every word he spoke was thoughtful. And then we got up there behind him, and our captains expressed how they felt along with him. We’re very excited to have him on the field with us and get this all behind us.”

Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant downplayed the significance of Brown’s fight with General Manager Mike Mayock.

“Whatever happened a couple days ago, it is what it is. We’re a family, families argue and they gripe, but it’s all good vibes around here,” Grant said.

Added Raiders safety Karl Joseph, “He just apologized for what he did and explained that he wanted to be here with the team, and we accepted that.”

Players want to win, and players in the Raiders’ locker room seem to accept that Brown can help them beat the Broncos on Monday night. For them, that’s enough.