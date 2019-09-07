The Raiders have released Antonio Brown

Getty Images

Antonio Brown keeps getting what he wants. Sort of.

After the Raiders wiped out more than $29 million in guaranteed money under Brown’s contract with the team, Brown asked to be released. And the Raiders have released him.

The move avoids any chance at Termination Pay, which would have potentially entitled Brown to $14.625 million if he were on the Week One roster. A fight surely is looming over the attempt to invalidate Brown’s guaranteed money.

Brown immediately becomes a free agent, able to sign with any team. The next question becomes whether any other team will want him.

The talent will seduce someone, but the talent has its limits. As both the Steelers and Raiders have realized this year.