Washington rules out Jordan Reed, elevates J.P. Holtz

The surest sign of a return of Sunday football comes from the smattering of Saturday transactions aimed at tinkering rosters to account for injured players.

Washington officially has ruled out tight end Jordan Reed, who has a concussion. They’ve also elevated tight end J.P. Holtz from the practice squad to provide depth at the position.

The move resulted in the waiver of receiver Robert Davis, who if unclaimed by another team will be a candidate to be re-signed next week.

Unless Washington signs Antonio Brown instead. With Paul Richardson, Terry McLaurin, and Trey Quinn listed as the Week One starters at the position, perhaps Washington should.