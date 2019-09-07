Wendell Smallwood: No one in Washington asked me for Eagles information

Getty Images

Wendell Smallwood was waived by Philadelphia and picked up by Washington last week, but he says he won’t be of any assistance in game planning as his new team prepares to face his old team on Sunday.

Asked if he can give some inside information, Smallwood said it never came up.

“To my surprise, no one asked me about it,” Smallwood told ABC 6.

A running back who was drafted by the Eagles in 2016, Smallwood said he wouldn’t have been comfortable sharing information if his new team had asked for it.

“I won a Super Bowl with this team,” Smallwood said of the Eagles. “I can’t really sell my team out. The team means a lot to me. It was my childhood team.”

Ultimately, Smallwood said, he’s not privy to much more information than they can see on film.

“It’s a business, it’s time to move on, and I’m ready to go. The film speaks for itself. We know what the Eagles do. We know how they play,” Smallwood said.

After three years in Philadelphia, Smallwood has had a week to learn the offense in Washington, and on Sunday we’ll see if he can turn in a big game against his old team.