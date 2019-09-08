Adam Gase: Nobody is happy

Getty Images

Sunday was Adam Gase’s first day as the head coach of the Jets, but he showed he’d fit right in with the team’s history of losing games in brutal fashion.

This entry in that book was a 17-16 loss to the Bills that saw Buffalo score the final 17 points of the game to leave the Meadowlands with a win. The Bills turned the ball over four times in the first half, but the Jets only managed six points on a C.J. Mosley interception return for a touchdown. They added a safety in the third quarter and the offense finally chipped in a Le'Veon Bell touchdown, but they gained only 38 yards on their next two drives as the Bills turned the game around.

Gase called it “more of an anger issue than deflating” to see the offense fail to capitalize on takeaways.

“It’s never fun to lose,” Gase said. “I’m sure that’s how everybody affiliated with our organization feels and all of our fans. Nobody is happy. You lose, you lose, whether it’s by one or 50.”

The Jets will face the Browns next Monday night in a battle of 0-1 teams hearing a lot of howling from their fans on Sunday night.