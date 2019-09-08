Adam Gase: We can’t be missing kicks

Getty Images

The Jets had plenty to lament after blowing a 16-0 lead against the Bills in a 17-16 loss on Sunday afternoon, including an offense that failed to score any points after four first-half takeaways and a defense that couldn’t stop Buffalo late in the game.

They also had a kicker who missed an extra point and a field goal. The Jets claimed Kaare Vedvik off of waivers last weekend despite his issues missing kicks with the Vikings and he showed that he hasn’t solved whatever was plaguing him in Minnesota.

After the game, Gase was asked several questions about the kicking game.

“We just have to get better,” Gase said. “We have to make extra points. We have to make field goals. We can’t be losing points in those areas of the field. . . . We’ll see what happens on Monday. I don’t know. I haven’t had a chance to have a conversation with the personnel guys and see what they want to do. We’ll have more as we go.”

The Jets opened the preseason with Chandler Catanzaro, but he retired after the first preseason game. Taylor Bertolet had the job for the rest of the preseason, but was cut in favor of Vedvik. It sounds like there’s a fair chance that someone else is doing the job come Week Two.