Adam Vinatieri has missed two field goals and an extra point

Getty Images

The NFL’s all-time leading scorer is having a dreadful game in Los Angeles.

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri missed an extra point after a T.Y. Hilton touchdown catch in the first half and then missed a field goal at the end of the second quarter. Vinatieri hit a field goal in the third quarter, but hit an upright early in the fourth quarter from 29 yards out to leave the Colts with nothing to show for a productive offensive drive.

It’s the first time in Vinatieri’s long career that he’s missed two field goals and an extra point in the same game. He missed four field goals and three extra points over the entire 2018 season.

The Chargers took possession at the 20 and used big passing plays to Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry to move inside the Colts’ 10-yard-line but safety Malik Hooker picked off Philip Rivers in the end zone to keep the Colts down 24-16.