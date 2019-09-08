Antonio Brown needs to buy a ticket to attend Steelers-Patriots

Getty Images

Antonio has left the building in Oakland. He won’t be entering the building in New England tonight. Unless he buys a ticket.

Despite suggestions that free-agent-for-now receiver Antonio Brown will join the Patriots tonight, if not on the sidelines then in the suite with owner Robert Kraft, Brown isn’t part of the team and won’t be around the team until he officially signs on Monday.

Given that Brown has his own way of doing things, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Brown find a ticket and show up at Gillette Stadium, soaking up the adulation of his new fans and attracting the attention of NBC cameras.

As to an appearance in Kraft’s suite, Brown won’t have a ticket to gain access to it. Then again, once AB flashes that trademark smile at the door, what will the security guard say? Leave?