Antonio Brown won’t attend Steelers-Patriots, unless he does

We may, or may not, get a look at Antonio Brown on Sunday night in New England.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it currently appears that Brown won’t be attending Sunday night’s Patriots-Steelers game. But that, like everything else with AB, is subject to change.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, is at the game and on the sideline. Brown, if he attends, will have to buy a ticket.

Brown’s presence would definitely create a ruckus, and maybe that would be the first litmus test as to whether Brown will accept the Patriot Way. Surely, coach Bill Belichick would prefer that Brown lay low.

Then again, maybe Belichick is OK with Brown doing whatever he wants. The talent is undeniable, so undeniable that even the greatest coach of all time apparently has been seduced by it.