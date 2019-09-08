Antonio Brown’s business with the Raiders may not be over

September 8, 2019
His business with the Raiders went bust, but there’s still a slim chance at some boomin’.

Per a league source, Antonio Brown‘s exit from Oakland did not include the release of any rights to his $29.625 million in guaranteed compensation for 2019 and 2020. Brown will be working with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and the NFL Players Association to explore all available remedies under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Although the Raiders will receive a dollar-for-dollar credit for any money he receives from the Patriots, the up-to-$15 million from the Patriots this year is a far cry from $29.625 million, and a successful grievance against the Raiders would give Brown plenty of security for 2020 — along with the ability to take a bargain-basement deal with a Super Bowl contender knowing that the Raiders will pick up the difference.

It still won’t be easy for Brown to prevail. Check out the language from his contract; by leaving training camp and missing another practice (at the price of $53,950), Brown gave the Raiders enough ammunition to void his guarantees. His altercation with G.M. Mike Mayock (which reportedly triggered another $215,000 in fines) surely provided the final nail in his claim for guaranteed money.

And as to those fines, the Raiders likely will never see a penny of them. Since Brown won’t be getting any checks from the Raiders, there will be no money for the Raiders to withhold — unless they keep the fine money from the guaranteed money they eventually pay to Brown if Brown wins his grievance. Which would hardly qualify as a win for the Raiders.

11 responses to "Antonio Brown's business with the Raiders may not be over

  2. How can all the stuff he did not amount to a breech of contract? I don’t think he has a leg to stand on here. If he does expect the Raiders to go scorched earth on AB and not hold anything back.

  3. Rosenhaus in action. He violated his contract in multiple ways, can’t see how he’ll be awarded a dime from the Raiders because he never qualified for the guaranteed funds within the structure of the contract. Believe he was supposed to show for at least 85% of training camp to qualify and did not.

    The only money I expect changing hands here is Brown paying the 200k+ in fines he owes the Raiders

  4. The Raiders are standing here with egg all over their face.

    They have no draft picks, they have no Brown, and they just got totally played.

    Belichick once again is playing chess while the others are playing checkers.

  7. Belichick once again is playing chess while the others are playing checkers.

    So you admit they had a plan in place. The only way BB could have out maneuvered anyone is to have had an Intentional plan in place. Otherwise it was a simple act of jumping on a guy who was free to sign .

    You pats losers overthink everything. Like Brady. That was pure luck. Nothing more

  9. “The Raiders are standing here with egg all over their face.”

    All Mayock had to do was send Brown the 5 day letter and if he didn’t show and play he could suspend him for the year and owe him nothing, get the roster spot back and retain his rights to trade him next offseason and at least get a low round pick back.

    Instead he and Gruden showed themselves the most spineless pair in all the NFL.

  10. And people in hell want ice water. He’s not getting a single dime. Illegally recording someone on the phone, especially a supervisor of the team you have a contract with, is a big violation. I hope they wipe the floor with AB.

