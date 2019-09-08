Austin Ekeler, Marlon Mack trade long TDs

Getty Images

Austin Ekeler went a long way for a touchdown that put the Chargers up 24-9 in the third quarter, but Marlon Mack saw his 55-yard touchdown and raised him eight yards for a quick reply.

Mack’s 63-yard touchdown run and Adam Vinatieri‘s extra point cut L.A.’s lead to eight points. Mack has 127 rushing yards overall on Sunday and the Colts have scored points on both of their possessions in the second half.

Their touchdown came after a terrific individual effort by Ekeler to turn a short pass into a 55-yard score. He had Colts linebacker Darius Leonard all over him, but shrugged him off and eluded a couple of other tacklers for his second touchdown catch of the game.

Ekeler has 113 total yards from scrimmage in an outing that hasn’t made anyone miss Melvin Gordon.