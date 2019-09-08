Austin Ekeler steps right in, catches TD pass

Getty Images

No Melvin Gordon, no problem for the Chargers in the first quarter against the Colts.

Philip Rivers found running back Austin Ekeler for a one-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter and the Chargers have a 7-0 lead in Los Angeles.

Ekeler caught two other passes for 18 yards and ran three times for 18 yards on the drive. The Chargers also got 23 yards from Justin Jackson on the ground as both of their backfield options paid early dividends on Sunday.

The Colts picked up a first down on their first possession on a Jacoby Brissett scramble, but a Melvin Ingram sack on third down forced the punt that set up the Chargers offense.