Baker Mayfield: I know how this team will respond

Getty Images

The Browns carried high expectations with them into Sunday’s opener against the Titans, but their performance fell well short of the bar.

Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions while getting sacked five times, the Titans closed the game with 28 straight points and they committed 18 penalties in an undisciplined outing across the board. After the game, head coach Freddie Kitchens said “adversity is hitting early, and we are going to find out what kind of team we have now.”

Mayfield believes he already has the answer to that question and thinks that losing 43-13 in the opener will turn out to be a good thing for the team.

“Because everybody is going to throw us in the trash, and I think that’s good,” Mayfield said. “I know what type of men we have in this locker room and quite frankly, I really don’t give a damn what happens on the outside. I know how we’re gonna react, I know what we’re gonna do, how we’re gonna bounce back.”

Kitchens said that “everyone is going to keep believing in the locker room” as they move toward a Week Two Monday Night Football appearance against the Jets.