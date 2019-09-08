Baker Mayfield taken for X-rays after game

Getty Images

Not only did the Browns lose a game, but now they have questions about the guy who gave them so much hope.

Via Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went into the team’s X-ray room after leaving the locker room.

He was holding his right arm close to his side during postgame interviews, and was spotted with a soft wrap on his right hand afterward.

Mayfield and the Browns were a mess on the field. He threw three interceptions in their 43-13 loss to the Titans, with his team committing a ridiculous 18 penalties.