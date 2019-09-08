Bills score 17 straight, take lead in fourth

Getty Images

The Bills offense had a horrid first half with four turnovers, but the defense kept them in the game long enough to find their footing.

Josh Allen and John Brown hooked up for a 38-yard touchdown pass with three minutes to play in the game to put the Bills up 17-16 in a game they once trailed 16-0.

Allen ran for a touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter and the defense has shut the Jets down since Le'Veon Bell‘s touchdown in the third quarter. The Jets defense has lost linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams to injuries.

The Jets will try to move back on top and that effort could include a field goal try for Kaare Vedvik. He’s missed a field goal and extra point already today.