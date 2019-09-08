Broken left clavicle for Nick Foles

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs shortly after leaving with a left shoulder injury in the first half and it seems he’ll be missing several more games as well.

Per multiple reports that PFT has confirmed, Foles suffered a broken left clavicle.

Gardner Minshew took over as the quarterback after Foles was hurt and went 22-of-25 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 40-26 loss to Kansas City. The Jaguars do not have another quarterback on their 53-man roster, so they’ll need to make a roster move in order to have a backup on hand for the rookie.

The Jaguars are in Houston to face the Texans next Sunday.