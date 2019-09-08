Browns unveil statue of Otto Graham

AP

The NFL’s 100th season is underway and the Browns have marked the occasion by unveiling a statue of one of the game’s greatest players.

An 11-foot tall bronze statue of quarterback Otto Graham was unveiled outside of FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday. Graham played for the Browns from 1946-1955 and led the team to seven championships over that span. Four titles came when the Browns were in the All-America Football Conference and the other three came in the NFL.

Graham, who died in 2003, was named to four All-Pro teams and won three MVP awards in the NFL to go with two in the AAFC.

“This is very exciting for me and for my family – 39 members of my family who have come with me today,” Graham’s widow Beverly said at the unveiling. “It is exciting to look around right now and see all the Cleveland fans that have come to see it, too. I am just so happy about it and that Otto is remembered.”

Graham’s statue is the second outside of the Browns’ stadium. A statue of Jim Brown was unveiled a couple of years ago.