Bruce Arians wins first PI challenge

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians didn’t wait long to make his first challenge under the pass interference replay rules and he picked a good play to try out the new process.

Arians threw his flag after officials didn’t throw a flag on 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman on a pass down the sideline to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. Replay showed that Sherman made a lot of contact with Evans and officials ruled that it met the clear and obvious standard for the ruling on the field to be overturned.

Sherman was penalized for defensive holding a few plays later to give the Bucs another first down, but the drive faltered after that and the Bucs punted the ball away.

It was the second pass interference call of the game to go the Buccaneers’ way in the first half. 49ers tight George Kittle had a touchdown catch wiped out when fullback Kyle Juszczyk was flagged for offensive pass interference. The Niners settled for a Robbie Gould field goal and lead 3-0 halfway through the first quarter.