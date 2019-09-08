C.J. Mosley doubtful to return with groin injury

Getty Images

Linebacker C.J. Mosley‘s Jets debut was going quite well until the end of the third quarter.

The team announced at the start of the fourth quarter that Mosley is doubtful to return due to a groin injury.

Mosley got the first points of the day when he returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown and he also recovered a fumble later in the first half. Mosley was credited with five tackles and two pass breakups during a productive day in the middle of the Jets defense.

Rookie Blake Cashman has replaced Mosley in the lineup. The Jets are up 16-3 with just over 13 minutes to play.

UPDATE 3:41 p.m. ET: Mosley has been ruled out. A Josh Allen touchdown run closed the gap to 16-10 in the fourth quarter.