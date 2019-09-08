Case Keenum playing lights out as Washington holds 20-7 lead

Getty Images

Who saw this coming?

Case Keenum looked like the better quarterback in the first half, completing 16 of 22 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns for a 141.7 passer rating. Carson Wentz, who received a huge contract extension in the offseason, is 12-of-18 for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Washington has outgained Philadelphia 278-134 and leads 20-7 at halftime.

Terry McLaurin has three catches for 104 yards and touchdown, a 69-yarder. Vernon Davis scored on a 48-yard pass from Keenum.

DeSean Jackson earned an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for throwing a punch but has scored on a 51-yard pass from Wentz. He has five catches for 73 yards.