Chargers, Colts head to overtime

Getty Images

The Chargers had chances to put Sunday’s game against the Colts away in the second half, but turnovers kept the Colts alive until the final minute of the game.

The Colts took possession of the ball after picking Philip Rivers off in the end zone and they moved the ball to the Chargers’ 19-yard-line with 47 seconds left to play. Jacoby Brissett hit T.Y. Hilton with a short pass and Hilton eluded Chargers tacklers before zipping up the sideline for a touchdown that cut the Chargers’ lead to 24-22.

On the two-point play, the Colts gave the ball to Marlon Mack and he plunged in for a score that tied things up with 38 seconds to play. The Chargers only got the ball to their own 39-yard line before time expired in regulation.

Adam Vinatieri missed two of the three field goals he tried and also missed an extra point to leave a lot of points on the board for the Colts. Thanks to an 80-yard drive in the final minutes, they still have a chance to win the game.