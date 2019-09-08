Chargers up 17-6 over Colts at halftime

Getty Images

The Colts are going to need a second half comeback to win their first game of the post-Andrew Luck era.

Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and the Chargers used a short field after a blocked punt to set up a field goal that has them up 17-6 at halftime.

Rivers hit Austin Ekeler from a yard out for the first score and went deeper on a 28-yard strike to Keenan Allen for the second score. He’s 11-of-17 for 117 yards overall while Ekeler and Justin Jackson have combined for 58 yards on nine carries.

Jacoby Brissett threw a touchdown to T.Y. Hilton and completed 12-of-14 passes for 112 yards in the first half. The last of those set up a 46-yard field goal try for Adam Vinatieri, but he missed it after also missing the extra point after Hilton’s touchdown catch.