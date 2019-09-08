Chiefs lead 23-13 at half, but Mahomes limping, Hill out

Getty Images

The Chiefs lead the Jaguars 23-13 at halftime, but they have concerns.

Patrick Mahomes remains on the field, but he is limping after three Jaguars hit him on a sack by Yannick Ngakoue at the Jacksonville 13 in the second quarter. He has his left ankle taped.

Chiefs backup Matt Moore was readying to come in, which would have meant a Moore-Gardner Minshew II matchup.

Nick Foles returned to the sideline in street clothes after injuring his shoulder in the first quarter. The Chiefs have lost receiver Tyreek Hill to a shoulder injury, with the team ruling him out of the rest of the game.

The lights have not been too bright for Minshew, a sixth-round pick, as he is 9-for-9 for 128 yards and a 118.8 rating. Receiver D.J. Chark has three catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Foles was 5-of-8 for 175 yards and a touchdown before he left.

But Mahomes and Sammy Watkins have been the story so far.

Mahomes passed for 313 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, completing 16 of 20 passes. Watkins has six catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns. His touchdowns covered 68 and 49 yards.

The Chiefs have 345 yards to 233 for the Jaguars.