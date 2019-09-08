Chiefs win easily as Sammy Watkins has career day

Getty Images

On Sunday, the Chiefs looked just like they did for most of the regular season a year ago. They rolled up 491 yards in an easy 40-26 victory over Jacksonville in the opener.

While Kansas City made a statement that it again will contend in the AFC, it did not come without a couple of concerns. The Chiefs lost receiver Tyreek Hill to a shoulder injury in the first half, and their remade defense with a new coordinator still allowed 428 yards despite playing against a rookie quarterback most of the game.

Jacksonville lost Nick Foles to a shoulder injury in the first quarter.

Gardner Minshew set an NFL record in Foles’ absence, completing his first 13 passes. According to Elias Sports Bureau, it is the longest streak by a quarterback to start a career in the past 40 years, breaking the previous mark of nine set by Brad Johnson in 1994.

Minshaw, a sixth-round choice out of Washington State, finished 22 of 25 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. D.J. Chark caught four passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars, though, were overmatched against Patrick Mahomes and Sammy Watkins.

Mahomes completed 25 of 33 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns for a 143.2 passer rating. All three touchdowns went to Sammy Watkins, who had a career day.

Watkins scored touchdowns of 68, 49 and 3 yards, and his career-best 198 receiving yards was fifth-most in team history.

LeSean McCoy rushed 10 times for 81 yards in his Chiefs debut.